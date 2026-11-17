Russian occupying forces struck a residential area and a confectionery factory in Dnipro. Ten people have been reported injured so far, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"The number of people injured in this morning's enemy attack on Dnipro has risen to 10. Two men aged 41 and 43 and a 35-year-old woman were taken to hospital in moderate condition," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Earlier, Hanzha reported that seven people had been injured in the morning's Russian attack on a residential area and a confectionery factory in Dnipro.