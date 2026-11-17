Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov may announce cooperation in Warsaw on Tuesday with the Polish investment company JRH ASI, whose shares are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) and whose management board president is January Roman Ciszewski, the Polish outlet Rzeczpospolita reported.

The project may cover development of drones, robotic systems and dual-use technology, the outlet reported.

An official presentation is planned for that day with Fedorov, Ciszewski and Lord John Jacob Astor, a former parliamentary under-secretary of state at Britain's Defense Ministry, it said. Details of the planned partnership are not being disclosed for now.

Rzeczpospolita links the possible cooperation to JRH ASI's recent announcements of agreements with an unnamed Ukrainian maker of modern radar systems. Under a framework agreement, the Polish company would finance production of further batches of equipment, to be sold through the Ukrainian partner or a joint project company. Expected sales are $5-10 million a month.

The outlet said JRH published another announcement on Thursday: the sides signed an annex to the agreement that opens the way for the Polish company to buy a stake in the Ukrainian enterprise, directly in its corporate structure.

Rzeczpospolita reminded readers of recent reports that Fedorov and Lasar's Group founder Pavlo Yelizarov created a miltech company called Mission Defense Partners (MDP), which plans to attract international investment for Ukrainian startups and modern foreign technology to modernize drones. Yelizarov said in an interview with DOU at the time that the company has three co-owners, but the name of the third partner is not being disclosed.

The outlet said Ciszewski has invested in Columbus Energy, which specializes in building industrial solar power plants, and has worked on projects at the intersection of the gaming and entertainment industries. It said JRH ASI's president has recently shifted his attention to the space industry, artificial intelligence and deep tech, and is working on a technology ecosystem called Orbiteo.

The outlet said Tuesday's event in Warsaw will be the starting point of a new international project focused on innovative defense technology.

In late September Fedorov also announced the launch of the Army of Robots project to develop and scale up robotic technology in war, stressing the need to use it for the most dangerous tasks and to save soldiers' lives.

Yelizarov also said in the DOU interview that, at a meeting between Fedorov and the company Palantir, the allocation of funds under an investment program for Ukrainian startups was discussed. He said at the time that he hoped all agreements with Palantir would be signed soon and that the company would provide funding.