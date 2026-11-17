The National Police of Ukraine said it has uncovered a fraudulent call center in Dnipro that specialized in swindling foreigners, whom it pushed into investing through fake investment platforms, and which used Polish citizens as native Polish speakers.

"It has been preliminarily established that the group consisted of 14 people, including eight Polish citizens. The criminals called foreigners, introduced themselves as financial consultants and persuaded them to put money into cryptocurrency, shares and securities through fake investment platforms. So that victims would not suspect fraud, Polish citizens who spoke fluent Polish were brought in," the communications department of the Dnipropetrovsk region police said.

The fraud group's activity was documented by detectives of the criminal investigation directorate of the National Police's Dnipropetrovsk region directorate. While checking operational information, they found an office in central Dnipro that housed the fraudulent call center.

"On November 13, during a search, law enforcement officers seized 18 laptops, 12 mobile phones and other physical evidence. The seized equipment and documents were sent for expert examination. Information on this case was entered in the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud). The question of serving the suspects with notices of suspicion is now being decided," the police said.

Two foreigners who worked at the call center were also found to be in Ukraine illegally. Administrative reports were drawn up against them under Article 203 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (violation by foreigners and stateless persons of the legislation on the legal status of foreigners and stateless persons).