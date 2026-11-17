The Kyiv City State Administration said it has changed the rules for paying aid of UAH 20,000 to residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed by Russian shelling: the aid will now be paid for as long as the home remains unfit for living, not just for 12 months.

"Kyiv has updated the procedure for granting monthly aid of UAH 20,000 to residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed by Russian shelling. The payment will now be provided throughout the period while the home remains unfit for living, and not only for the first 12 months," the administration said on Telegram on Tuesday.

Kyivans whose aid was stopped after the one-year term can apply to have payments resumed if their homes have still not been restored. The application and the documents needed to grant or resume aid must be submitted to the district state administration.