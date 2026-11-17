Reaching a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia will require the consent of both sides, stated U.S. Presidential Special Representative Jared Kushner.

“Any final peace agreement will need to be agreed to by both Russia and Ukraine. While much of the public discussion focuses on the differences between the parties, we continue to see positive and constructive ideas emerging through serious discussions away from the public spotlight. These exchanges are helping us explore potential solutions and narrow the remaining gaps,” Kushner said on X.

He noted that the question of how to end the war and establish post-war security mechanisms that would reduce the likelihood of future wars remains at the center of discussions.

“NATO will remain a critical pillar of European security. Our objective is to build on Europe’s existing institutions and agreements, strengthening security commitments, communication, transparency, and mechanisms for de-escalation so that the peace we achieve can endure,” he stressed.

Over the past year, Kushner added, significant progress has been made in three key areas: robust and reliable security guarantees to protect Ukraine against future aggression; a path toward EU membership, which secures Ukraine’s long-term future in Europe; and a comprehensive post-war prosperity plan, developed in collaboration with our European partners, the World Bank, and other organizations, to support Ukraine’s financial stability, reconstruction, investment, and long-term economic growth.

“Together, these elements can give Ukraine the strength, security, freedom and confidence to negotiate the remaining difficult issues with Russia and build a brighter future for its people. Important challenges remain, and a final agreement will require difficult decisions. But we are making progress, in close coordination with Russia, Ukraine, and Europe, toward an outcome that can end this war, strengthen European security, and create the foundations for lasting peace,” Kushner summed up.