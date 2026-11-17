Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky discussed defense support for Ukraine with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. "Everyone in this building supports Ukraine. It is one of our top priorities." These words from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte were spoken during our meeting in Brussels. "Together with Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky, we discussed further defense support for Ukraine, its urgent security and funding needs, as well as cooperation with the Alliance," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to Stefanchuk, he briefed Rutte on the security situation in Ukraine.

"Russia shows no signs of being ready for peace; instead, it continues its daily attacks on our cities and critical infrastructure. Therefore, among Ukraine’s primary needs is the strengthening of air defense, specifically, capabilities to counter ballistic missiles and drones," Stefanchuk noted.

For his part, Rutte emphasized that these needs of Ukraine are also a priority for NATO. "We discussed the supply of interceptor missiles, particularly within the framework of the PURL initiative, as well as securing the necessary levels of funding for defense support," the Ukrainian parliamentary speaker said.

He noted that they also held a separate discussion on Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic future.

"I emphasized that the path toward NATO membership is enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine." "This is a strategic choice by our state, and it remains unchanged," Stefanchuk emphasized.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada also briefed the Secretary General on the functioning of Ukrainian state institutions amidst a full-scale war.

"Despite constant Russian attacks and security challenges, the Verkhovna Rada, the government, and the Office of the President are ensuring the continuity of state operations and the advancement of necessary reforms. Mark Rutte noted that Ukraine continues to implement important reforms even under wartime conditions, and he reaffirmed the Alliance's unwavering support," Stefanchuk stated.

As previously reported, Stefanchuk is currently on a working visit to Belgium.