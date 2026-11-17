None of the 26 engineering protection sites for energy facilities in Kyiv region has been completed, and of UAH 824 million in budget advances only UAH 23 million, or 2.79%, has been covered by acceptance acts, with another UAH 87.45 million paid separately for completed work, Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission head Lesia Zaburanna said.

On the eve she posted on Facebook the results of a treasury and engineering verification of 26 contracts of the Regional Development Department of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration for building second-level protective structures at 110 kV substations.

"Together with specialists we compared the customer's payment registers with the expert opinion of the commission's specialized group on technical inspection of buildings and structures. The results of the analysis show a critical gap between the volume of budget advances, documented work and the actual readiness of the sites for winter loads," she said.

The total estimated cost of the 26 active contracts rose after adjustment from UAH 1.84 billion to UAH 2.28 billion. Contractors have already been paid UAH 823.99 million in advances, of which UAH 756.95 million is from the Reserve Fund and UAH 67.04 million is a state budget subvention under Cabinet order No. 821-r.

"At the same time, initial acceptance acts for completed construction work have actually covered only UAH 23.02 million of the advances, 2.79% of the advances paid. Another UAH 87.45 million was paid separately against acts of completed work. So about UAH 801 million of advances remain unmatched by acts. This is not the same as established losses, but it requires an immediate check of the actual use of funds, the volume of work done and the materials delivered," Zaburanna said.

Almost the entire contract portfolio, formed without open tenders in Prozorro, is concentrated in three companies. Consulting-Bud has 14 deals worth UAH 926.85 million and received UAH 439.85 million in advances, of which UAH 15.48 million has been covered by acts.

UBK Yu.Bi.Si. has nine deals worth UAH 644.68 million and received UAH 324.80 million in advances, of which UAH 7.53 million has been covered by acts.

"According to the expert analysis, this company is the general designer of the design and estimate documentation for all 26 sites. This combination of functions needs separate checking for possible conflict of interest, independence of technical oversight and proper separation of responsibility between design, author supervision and construction and installation work," she said.

BK Kyiv Facade has two deals worth UAH 122 million and received UAH 59.34 million in advances, none of which, according to the summary provided, has been covered by acts.

Zaburanna also drew attention to Easy Group. Under contract No. 74-26 of July 14, 2026, worth UAH 52.70 million, the company, without receiving any advance payment, brought the site to a declared construction readiness of 56%. The commission head said this shows that a large amount of construction work can be done without multimillion advance payments, provided the contractor has proper production capacity, work organization and financial discipline.

She said the engineering and technical part of the analysis was led by expert Oleksandr Ilarionov, a former Kyivmiskbud management board member. The customer declares average construction readiness of 53-55%, with figures for individual sites ranging from 29% to 80%.

"However, the engineering physics of a second-level protective structure works on the principle of a whole protective contour. Reinforced concrete structures must function as a single system together with the protection, ventilation, fire