Two people were killed and another injured in Kyiv's Obolonsky district, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

"Kyiv: two people were killed and another person injured in a Russian attack in Obolonsky district," the ministry said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, a non-residential building was damaged at the site of the strike, and a person was trapped under the rubble. State Emergency Service rescuers freed the individual and handed them over to medical personnel.

In Dniprovsky district, a Russian strike caused a fire in a non-residential building. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.