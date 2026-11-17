Ukraine is counting on the extension of NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, through which more than $9 billion has already been financed for urgent defense capabilities, and stresses the importance of allies considering a winter aid package with stocks of air defense missiles, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said on Telegram on Monday evening.

"It is vitally important to fully carry out all agreements on defense support for 2026 adopted at the summit in Ankara. PURL, through which more than $9 billion has already been financed, remains NATO's key mechanism for delivering urgently needed capabilities, including air defense," Koretsky said.

The meeting took place on the eve of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, where decisions are expected on strengthening Ukrainian air defense capabilities. Koretsky said every missile is valuable because it can save an energy facility, civilian infrastructure or a bridge.

During the talks the Ukrainian side also outlined current security challenges, saying Russia has changed tactics and strikes logistics, business and the economy as a whole every day, he said. Ukrainian representatives also named the state's financial needs for defense and social spending and reported on work with the European Commission to find financing, he said.

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk and Koretsky also discussed Ukraine's defense support with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"Everyone in this building supports Ukraine. It is one of our main priorities," Rutte said during our meeting in Brussels, according to the post. Together with Koretsky, the sides discussed further defense support for Ukraine, its urgent security and financial needs, and cooperation with the Alliance.