Mobilization is necessary to carry out military tasks, while the main priority is ensuring high-quality training and protecting the lives of soldiers, Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ground Forces Brigadier General Sviatoslav Zaiets said.

"Regarding mobilization, this is actually a major burden currently placed on the Ground Forces. It involves joint efforts with the National Police to bring people in. It is not the best kind of work, as it receives considerable negative coverage in the media. However, everyone needs to understand that without it, we would not exist and would not be able to carry out our tasks. That is the first point," he said at the Sergeant Forum, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

Zaiets identified high-quality training and protecting soldiers' lives while carrying out combat missions as the second key priority.

"The second point is soldier training. This is our primary task: to improve the quality of training, including basic general military training and specialized training, ensure proper further adaptation in the area where missions are carried out, and deploy soldiers appropriately and wisely in order to protect their lives," the commander emphasized.