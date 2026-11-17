Assault regiments will carry out missions in 2027 in accordance with the operational plans of specific army corps to which they are expected to be assigned, Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ground Forces Brigadier General Sviatoslav Zaiets said.

"The regiments have changed somewhat over this period, and I think this is probably noticeable. They are carrying out missions within army corps, and I would say the results have been quite positive. I think this arrangement will continue. Our preliminary plan for next year is to assign them to specific army corps, where they will carry out missions in accordance with the respective corps' plans," he said at the Sergeant Forum, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

The commander also confirmed the formation of the Joint Rapid Response Forces, which, he said, will be responsible "for training and directly generating assault units."

As reported, on July 10, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 592/2026, "On Building Up the Capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," providing for the establishment of the Joint Rapid Response Forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the time, the president announced a transformation of the assault forces, noting that the new component would bring together assault capabilities, unmanned systems, artillery and other strike and support assets to enable rapid responses to changes in the situation on the frontline. Brigadier General Dmytro Voloshyn was appointed commander of the Joint Rapid Response Forces.