One civilian was killed and nine others injured in Russian attacks in Donetsk region over the past day. Numerous civilian infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were also damaged, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said, describing the security situation as of Tuesday morning, November 17.

"Kramatorsk district. In Sloviansk, two people were injured, an apartment building and three private residential properties were destroyed, while another three apartment buildings and 15 private residential properties were damaged. In Kramatorsk, one person was killed and six injured, and two apartment buildings were damaged. Shabelkivka was attacked by an FPV drone," Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to the regional military administration, Russian forces struck the building of a non-operational enterprise in Cherkaskе and the grounds of a farm in Novoselivka. In Karpivka, part of the Oleksandrivka community, one person was injured and a truck damaged. A car was damaged in Shavrove, while 11 residential buildings were damaged in Vysokopillia and nine in Mykhailivka. In Novodonetske, an infrastructure facility, two apartment buildings and a shop were damaged, while a residential building was damaged in Stepanivka. Druzhkivka came under shelling once.

In total, Russian forces shelled settlements in Donetsk region 22 times over the past day. A total of 403 people, including 36 children, were evacuated from the frontline.