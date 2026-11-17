One person was injured in an attack on the southern part of Odesa region overnight into Tuesday. A dormitory and an energy facility were also damaged, while two cities were partially left without electricity, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said.

"Russian troops once again attacked the south of Odesa region overnight. The strike damaged an administrative building, a dormitory, a warehouse containing construction materials, trucks, as well as an energy facility belonging to DTEK Odesa Power Grids. According to preliminary information, one person was injured," Kiper wrote on Telegram on Tuesday morning.

He said that some residents of two cities in the region had temporarily been left without electricity following the attack. However, the regional governor did not specify which cities were affected.

"Power engineers have already begun restoration work," Kiper wrote.

Meanwhile, Izmail Mayor Andriy Abramchenko reported a power outage in his city following the Russian attack.

"Last night, the Russian aggressor once again launched a massive drone attack on our city, leaving part of it without electricity. Once the shelling ended, all services began providing urgent assistance and dealing with the aftermath of the enemy drone attack. Working groups are currently documenting the consequences of the shelling and assessing the extent of the damage. Restoration and repair work is underway to address the consequences of the enemy attack," he wrote on Facebook.

According to the mayor, the Points of Invincibility in Izmail have electricity and Internet access. Residents can charge their phones and warm up there. Mother-and-child rooms, restrooms and other facilities are also available.

"The city has water supply, wastewater disposal and heating services. Infrastructure facilities that lost power as a result of the enemy attack are currently operating on backup power sources. Power engineers from DTEK Odesa Power Grids are working to restore electricity supply to the facilities damaged by the enemy," Abramchenko said.

The administrations of other cities in the region have not reported any power outages so far.