Preparations have begun for the next round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, involving the United States and Europe, U.S President's Special Representative Jared Kushner said.

"We have begun preparing the agenda for the next multilateral meeting, which we are working to convene in the near future," Kushner wrote on social media platform X.

He said that on Monday morning, November 16, he and Steve Witkoff held a call with Yuri Ushakov to discuss the progress made and the next steps in the peace process. They also held calls with representatives of Ukraine and European partners, including national security advisers from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Poland and Italy, as well as representatives of the EU and NATO.

"We discussed how to facilitate direct engagement between Europe and Russia, which has been largely absent over the past four years. It is important that both sides hear each other's concerns and proposals directly as we work toward a more stable and secure future for Europe," Kushner said.