International Monetary Fund experts and the Ukrainian authorities have made significant progress in discussing policy measures under the second and third reviews of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, and the discussions are continuing virtually, the fund said on its website overnight into Tuesday.

Mission head Gavin Gray said IMF experts and the Ukrainian authorities held productive discussions in the context of the second and third reviews, according to a release on the results of the fund's mission, which worked in a hybrid format in Lviv and Warsaw last week. He said the talks will continue virtually, with the aim of reaching a staff-level agreement (SLA) in the near term.

Gray said that, once financing assurances are received, the results of the review will go to the IMF executive board for approval, allowing Ukraine to access about $1.6 billion (SDR 1.207 billion).

The fund said its experts and the authorities are also working with international partners to obtain financing assurances for Ukraine and to cover additional financing needs arising from the expected continuation of the war. IMF experts estimate the residual financing gap at $32-34 billion in 2027 and $17 billion in 2028.

The fund said the performance indicators of the EFF program have improved compared with the first review.

It called for this reform momentum to be sustained, to ensure that planned financing arrives, to mobilize additional revenue and to attract donor support for financing assurances, and said all quantitative performance criteria set for the end of September were met.

The fund also acknowledged progress on structural reforms: of six structural benchmarks due by the end of October, two were met and two more were met late. Some progress was made on the remaining two, which concern the independence of the energy regulator and amendments to the Tax Code, in particular reform of transfer pricing rules and limits on interest expenses.

The fund said the National Bank of Ukraine has maintained financial stability, continuing to redistribute large volumes of external state foreign currency inflows to cover the private sector's structural foreign currency deficit. Gray said monetary policy remains focused on curbing inflation and anchoring inflation expectations amid renewed inflationary pressure caused by external and domestic supply shocks.

Gray said ongoing shocks, tight financing constraints and the need to ensure debt sustainability call for a careful approach to drafting and carrying out the 2027