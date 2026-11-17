The roadway arch of the Crimean Bridge has fallen into the water following a second overnight attack on the crossing, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

"The roadway arch of the crossing is lying in the water. The bridge was attacked for the second time in one night," Lukashuk wrote.

He stressed that Ukraine had demonstrated its ability to stand up to a much larger aggressor and thanked the Defense Forces for carrying out the operation. According to the regional council head, Russia built the bridge at a cost of almost $4 billion as a symbol of its imperial ambitions, and footage of the destroyed crossing was already being circulated by international media ahead of the summit in China scheduled for November 19.

Lukashuk also rejected suggestions that strikes on the Crimean Bridge were inappropriate amid overnight Russian ballistic attacks on Dnipro, Pavlohrad and Kyiv, where two bridges were hit. He noted that Russian shelling had continued even when the crossing remained undamaged, and argued that retaliatory strikes of this kind could be the means of stopping the aggressor, making it more difficult for Russia to continue the war and making a political settlement more advantageous.