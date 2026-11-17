The number of people injured in an overnight Russian missile attack on the city of Smila in Cherkasy region has risen to six. All of them have been hospitalized in moderate condition, Head of Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets said.

"Cherkasy district. Since last night, the enemy has attacked our Smila with eight missiles. Industrial infrastructure came under attack. A vocational education institution was also damaged, and windows were shattered in nearby residential buildings," Taburets wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

According to him, the attack was carried out in two waves. All necessary services are working at the scene, and an inspection of the area is underway.

Taburets also reported that hourly electricity outage schedules have been temporarily suspended in Uman district following Russia's attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure the previous day. Energy workers are working to stabilize the situation. In addition, Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted three Russian drones over the region on November 16-17.

As reported, three people were injured in a Russian ballistic missile strike on the city of Smila in Cherkasy region overnight into Tuesday.