Experts are inspecting the North and South bridges in Kyiv, which were damaged in a Russian ballistic attack, and assessing the extent of the damage, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Tuesday morning.

"Experts are inspecting the North and South bridges. They are assessing the extent of damage to the structures. Once the specialists have provided their conclusions, we will know when traffic can be reopened on these bridges," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, in a video address from the scene, the mayor уточнив that the structures had been damaged specifically by a ballistic strike and that vehicle traffic on both bridges was currently completely closed.

"At the South Bridge, experts are also assessing the extent of the damage and determining what work needs to be carried out... Municipal services are working now, and we are doing everything possible to restore traffic as quickly as possible," Klitschko added.

As reported, damage to infrastructure and fires were recorded in Kyiv's Holosiivsky, Desniansky, Dniprovsky and Obolonsky districts following an overnight Russian attack on Tuesday. Traffic on the North and South bridges was suspended.