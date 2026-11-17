Russian forces launched a combined attack on industrial facilities in three districts of Zaporizhia, killing one man and injuring nine other people, while strikes on energy infrastructure left a significant number of consumers in the region without electricity, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin said.

"Russians carried out a combined attack on Zaporizhia. Industrial facilities in three districts of the city came under attack. Unfortunately, a man was killed. Another nine people were injured," Semikin wrote on Telegram on Tuesday morning.

According to him, production and warehouse facilities were damaged in the strikes, and fires broke out at the impact sites.

In addition, Russian attacks on energy infrastructure left a significant number of residents of Zaporizhia and the surrounding region without electricity. Semikin assured that the situation was under control, an emergency response plan for power grid disruptions had been activated, and energy workers were already working to restore electricity supplies.