Meeting between Zelenskyy and Magyar to take place by late November – Sybiha

Ukraine and Hungary are preparing for a meeting between their leaders to be held by the end of November. This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha following a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán.

" We agreed to capitalise on the positive momentum in our relations and discussed joint preparations for a meeting between our leaders to be held by the end of November," Sybiha said on Х.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral issues and the most pressing matters of mutual interest, including infrastructure, transport links, trade, energy, the rights of national minorities, regional security, and EU accession.

Sybiha noted that December 3 will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Hungary.

"We are working to fill our cooperation with tangible, mutually beneficial projects," he summed up.