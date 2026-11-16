Commander of Ground Forces: Formation of new brigades put on hold; quality is what matters to us

The Ground Forces are moving toward ending the practice of creating new brigades; the formation of some has already been suspended, stated Brigadier General Sviatoslav Zayets, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"We are moving toward putting an end to this. I can say that the formation of certain brigades has already been suspended. Quality is what matters to us. Each new brigade is, in reality, a net negative: it means a drain on personnel, a high number of instances of unauthorized absence (AWOL), and an inefficient use of human capital," he said at the Sergeant Forum on Monday as reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

In February 2025, Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, announced that, by decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters, Ukraine had ceased the formation of new brigades, shifting the primary focus instead to reinforcing existing combat units currently holding the front line.

In November 2024, the General Staff explained in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine that the AFU had been creating new brigades rather than replenishing existing ones because the adversary had increased its troop strength by nearly 100,000 personnel, and the length of the front line had also expanded.