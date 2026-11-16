Belgian Minister Prévot receives award from Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha presented Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, and Cooperation Maxime Prévot with a state award – the Order of Merit, Second Class.

"I also presented Minister Prévot with a high Ukrainian state award, the Order of Merit, II class, conferred by President Zelenskyy for his outstanding support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Sybiha said on X social media platform on Monday.

"I was deeply honoured to receive a Ukrainian decoration on behalf of Belgium today. I see it above all as recognition of the solidarity shown by so many Belgians since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, from welcoming Ukrainian families to providing vital assistance. A recognition of our collective commitment to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Prévot commented on the award on X.

During their meeting on November 16, the two diplomats discussed important issues related to supporting Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty and territorial integrity. Sybiha also shared his assessments of the peace efforts and the situation on the front lines, emphasizing the consequences of Russian attacks. The ministers discussed plans to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities as winter approaches.