Three Russian paratroopers notified of suspicion for torturing civilians in Bucha, Kyiv region – Prosecutor's Office

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO), three servicemen from the 234th Air Assault Regiment of the 76th Air Assault Division of the Russian Armed Forces have been notified of suspicion for torturing civilians in Bucha during the occupation of Kyiv region and for using civilians as "human shields."

"According to the investigation, in March 2022, during the occupation of Bucha, two Russian paratroopers, threatening him with weapons, forced a local resident to walk ahead of them and enter apartments and other premises first as they searched them. In doing so, the occupiers used the civilian as a 'human shield,'" the PGO stated on its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, another serviceman from the same regiment beat and humiliated a local resident who was unarmed, not involved in hostilities, and posed no threat to the occupiers.

All three Russian military personnel have been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Furthermore, the Prosecutor's Office reports that a special pretrial investigation has been completed regarding a deputy commander of a combat vehicle from the same regiment. An indictment against him has been submitted to the court.

"According to the investigation, he subjected another resident of Bucha to brutal treatment: he beat him, striking him in the face with the barrel of an assault rifle, among other things, forced the weapon into his mouth, and threatened to shoot him," the agency stated.

In total, the PGO reports that, as part of the investigation into war crimes committed by Russian military personnel during the occupation of Bucha, 63 Russian service members have been identified as implicated, with 71 formal notices of suspicion issued against them. Thirty-four indictments have been submitted to the court, involving 39 defendants.