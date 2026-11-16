North Korea supplying Russia with dozens of ballistic missiles monthly – Zelenskyy

North Korea is transferring dozens of ballistic missiles to Russia every month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a briefing by the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters.

"There was a report today at the Headquarters from the Main Intelligence Directorate on Russian missile plans – regarding the production of ballistic and cruise missiles. The scale of production they are planning is not for peace. Also, unfortunately, Russia is receiving more ballistic missiles from North Korea: we're talking about dozens of missiles per month," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

According to him, the Russian military's use of North Korean missiles in the war against Ukraine allows the DPRK to improve its weapons.

Zelenskyy said this poses additional challenges for the entire region neighboring North Korea, as well as for Europe. The president noted that if "Russia has such an ally that supplies ballistic missiles, then Ukraine needs clear parity so that we can respond to the Russian threat on equal terms."

In particular, he called on Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy to increase the supply of such equipment to Ukraine.

The president also stated the need to resume discussions on the possibility of destroying Russian ballistic missile launchers. According to him, Western countries possess the necessary technology, and Ukraine must obtain it to counter the Russian threat.