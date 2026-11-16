European reps join Ukrainian-US negotiating teams talks in full force for first time – Zelenskyy

France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland, as well as representatives of the European Commission, the European Council, and NATO, joined the talks between the Ukrainian and U.S. negotiating teams in full for the first time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Today, there was another meeting between the negotiating teams – the Ukrainian, American, and European ones – at the leadership level. Diplomatic efforts are actively underway, and we hope they will not be in vain. Our team is working as constructively as possible. We need a dignified end to the war and guaranteed security for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

According to the president, U.S. presidential representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner also joined the online discussion.

"For the first time in this conversation, Europe was represented in full by precisely those who will be participating in the negotiations with the Russians. These include France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, representatives of the EU – that is, the European Commission and the European Council – and a representative of NATO. The conversation was not easy, but we achieved a result: we will meet in Berlin within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing and work out specific joint steps in the negotiation process," the president said.