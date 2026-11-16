At tomorrow’s Ramstein meeting, Ukraine will focus on air defense interceptors, supplying ammunition for its combat aircraft – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing for the meeting of the defense contact group in the Ramstein format, which will take place on Tuesday, November 17. Specifically, the agenda includes discussions on air defense interceptors and the provision of ammunition for Ukrainian combat aircraft, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced following a meeting with Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara.

" Of course, we are focusing on air defense interceptors and ammunition supplies for Ukrainian combat aircraft," Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

The parties will also discuss additional funding during the Ramstein meeting.

"We also need greater momentum in joint production with our partners. The pace of our work must increase, and every day must deliver results for Ukraine and our partners. I count on a substantive meeting," the president noted.

In addition, Khmara reported on the implementation of the long-range sanction plan. According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian "diplomatic strikes" are achieving specific objectives, and he has approved new operations.