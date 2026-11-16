Koretsky: We expect defense funding under USL to be available from first week of January 2027

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky discussed Ukraine’s participation in the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP) and the use of funds from the Ukraine Support Loan (USL) to develop Ukraine’s defense production with the European Commissioner for Defence and Space, Andrius Kubilius.

"Ukraine’s defense industry possesses significant production potential, which we can expand, provided there is stable funding. Our goal is to ensure that these capabilities serve to defend Ukraine and strengthen Europe’s security. We expect defense funding under the USL for 2027 to be available as early as the first week of January. It is of fundamental importance to us to ensure the continuity of defense production and supplies," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel following the meeting in Brussels.

According to him, the parties discussed Ukraine’s participation in the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP), the use of Ukraine Support Loan funds to develop Ukrainian defense production, and the opportunities provided by the SAFE [Support for Ukraine’s Defence Industry] framework to expand joint defense projects and procurement with European partners.