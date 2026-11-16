Starshield speed restrictions in TOT continue for 7th day, affecting Ukraine's operations – embassy

Restrictions on the Starshield satellite communication service in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have been in effect for the seventh consecutive day, are having real operational consequences, and require an immediate resolution, Ukraine's Chargé d'Affaires ad interim in the United States Dmytro Sienik said.

"Today marks the seventh consecutive day of speed restrictions on Starshield in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories, with no response or clarification from either the Pentagon or SpaceX," he said on X on Monday.

The diplomat said the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States continues to receive inquiries from American media outlets reporting that, in response to their requests, the Pentagon has stated that no restrictions have been imposed.

"I want to be unequivocal: that is contrary to what is happening on the ground. I can confirm that speed restrictions are indeed in effect. These restrictions have real operational implications for Ukraine and require an urgent explanation and resolution. Seven days without answers is seven days too many," the post reads.

Starshield is a secure satellite network developed by SpaceX based on Starlink technology specifically for government and military customers in the U.S. and its allies. It provides a higher level of encryption, resistance to electronic warfare, and a secure data transmission channel for defense operations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the reintroduction of speed limits on Starshield satellite communications at 161 kilometers per hour in the temporarily occupied territories and along the front line. According to him, this significantly complicates the interception of Russian jet-powered drones, particularly using Ukrainian "Bars" missiles.

During a media briefing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during discussions with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, SpaceX representatives denied imposing any limits and attributed the situation to a "technical issue," but the Ukrainian side does not agree with this interpretation. The head of state emphasized that daily tests in various areas confirm the widespread and systematic nature of the speed limit of 161 kilometers per hour specifically in the temporarily occupied territories and along the front line.

In response to a request from the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that malfunctions in the Starshield system reduce the capabilities of the Ukrainian air defense system to counter enemy jet-powered UAVs and other types of threats, adding that the military is adapting the air defense system to the current situation.