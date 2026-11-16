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Trump hasn't heard about restrictions on Starlink operations in Ukraine

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President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room
President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room | Photo: Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he knew nothing about renewed restrictions on access to Starlink in Ukraine.

"I don't know that they are. I haven't heard that," Trump said in response to a reporter's question on Monday, November 16.

As previously reported, on November 13, sources at the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense told Interfax-Ukraine that specialists from the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine had recorded speed limitations on the Starshield (the military version of Starlink) to 161 kilometers per hour across all Ukrainian territory temporarily occupied by Russia.

The day before, in response to a request from the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that disruptions in the Starshield system are reducing the capabilities of the Ukrainian air defense system to counter enemy jet-powered UAVs and other types of threats. The military is adapting the air defense system to the current situation.

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Editor · Political news
Editor · Political news
#restrictions #starlink #trump
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