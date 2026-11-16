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Grenade explosion in Kyiv region killed four, incl minor – police

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Grenade explosion in Kyiv region killed four, incl minor – police
Photo: National police

Four people, including a minor, were killed in Brovary district (Kyiv region) due to an explosion, likely caused by a grenade, police said.

"The police received a report from a local resident that a man had thrown an explosive device on the grounds of a private residence in the village of Mala Berezanka. It has been preliminarily established that the man, who was a person of interest in a criminal case, likely detonated a grenade. Four people were killed as a result of the explosion: the suspect, two women, and a 17-year-old girl," the police said in a Telegram post on Monday.

A patrol police response team, an investigative task force, and bomb disposal experts from Kyiv Regional Police are working at the scene. A criminal investigation has been opened into the incident.

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Editor · Political news
Editor · Political news
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