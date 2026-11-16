Kallas: 22nd sanctions package for Russia to be presented in coming days

The 22nd package of sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine will be presented in the coming days.

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said this in Brussels on Monday after the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. At the meeting, the foreign ministers of EU member states discussed the Ukrainian issue.

"Unfortunately, there are still no signs that Moscow is preparing for peace. Russia is stuck on the battlefield and is losing a record number of soldiers, yet Moscow continues to step up strikes on the Ukrainian civilian population. To support Ukraine in winter, we are mobilizing 500 generators, 200 buses, temporary heating points, underwater energy cables and other equipment. In addition, in the coming days we will present the 22nd package of sanctions," she said.

According to Kallas, today the ministers also strongly called for tightening visa policy and not allowing Russian athletes to take part in competitions held on EU territory. "If Russia is counting on our fatigue, it will be disappointed. Next week EU leaders will discuss options for financing Ukraine through 2027. It is clear that budget resources are limited everywhere, but supporting Ukraine is an investment in European security," the High Representative stressed.

She said the demands Russia has made public regarding peace for Ukraine "remain maximalist." "Moscow seeks to dismember Ukraine, push NATO back and obtain a veto over European security issues. All of this is absolutely unacceptable. In 2021 Russia's demands were only a pretext for war. In 2026 they serve as a pretext for continuing the war," Kallas said.