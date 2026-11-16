HACC appeals chamber issues new verdict on former Accounting Chamber head, two others

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) has issued a new verdict on former Accounting Chamber head Roman Mahuta and two other people, the HACC press service has reported.

"On November 16, 2026, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court overturned the HACC's acquittal of April 6, 2023, which found the former head of the Accounting Chamber, the Accounting Chamber's chief auditor and her relative not guilty of a criminal offense under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and acquitted them due to the absence of the elements of a criminal offense in their actions," the HACC said on Telegram on Monday.

The panel of judges of the HACC Appeals Chamber left the defense's appeals without satisfaction, partially satisfied the prosecutor's appeal and issued a new verdict.

The statement does not name the defendants, but judging by the details it concerns former Accounting Chamber head Roman Mahuta, as well as former Accounting Chamber chief auditor Mariya Shulezhko and her nephew Maksym.

By the November 16 ruling, the former head of the Accounting Chamber was found guilty of official negligence that caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced to two years in prison with a two-year ban on holding certain positions. Under Article 75 of the Criminal Code he was released from serving the sentence on probation with a probation period of two years. At the same time, under Part 5 of Article 74 and Clause 3 of Part 1 of Article 49 of the Criminal Code, he was released from punishment because the statute of limitations had expired.

The former chief auditor of the Accounting Chamber was found guilty of fraud (Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code), and the third defendant of aiding in the commission of fraud (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 190). Both were sentenced to five years in prison and, under Article 75, released from serving it on probation. The probation period is three years for the former chief auditor and one year for the third defendant.

In accordance with Article 76 of the Criminal Code, the persons released from serving their sentences on probation have been assigned the obligations provided by law, in particular to register with a probation body and to report any change of residence.

In addition, the appeals panel partially satisfied the prosecutor's civil claim in the interests of the state and ordered the former chief auditor to pay the Accounting Chamber 1.39 million hryvnias in compensation for property damage caused by the criminal offense.

As reported, on April 6, 2023, a panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court issued a verdict finding Mahuta, as well as Shulezhko and her relative, not guilty of taking an official apartment and abuse of power. On December 16, 2024, the Criminal Cassation Court of the Supreme Court overturned the HACC Appeals Chamber's ruling of November 27, 2023 and ordered a new hearing of the case in the appeals court.