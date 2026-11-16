Koretsky, Stefanchuk discuss next steps in Ukraine's EU accession talks with Metsola

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky and Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk have discussed with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola the next steps in the negotiation process for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"Our priority is to open the remaining two clusters, the fourth and the fifth, by the end of this year. We are counting on support in working with EU member states to adopt the relevant decision," Koretsky wrote on Telegram following the meeting in Brussels.

According to him, the sides paid particular attention to sanctions pressure on Russia, in particular the swiftest possible adoption of the EU's 22nd sanctions package.