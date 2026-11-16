Receiving authority for own air defense gives enterprise no grounds for state financial aid - Defense Ministry

The sources of financing for private air defense are enterprises' own funds and other sources not prohibited by law, and enterprises must themselves finance the measures related to forming and operating air defense groups, according to an explanation published on the Defense Ministry of Ukraine's website on Monday.

"No separate mechanism of direct budget financing for creating and operating enterprises' air defense groups has been established, nor a special procedure for providing them with compensation, subsidies, grants or reimbursement of costs from the state budget. An enterprise receiving authority to carry out air defense measures does not in itself give rise to a right to state financial assistance or compensation of costs incurred," the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry said that members of air defense groups must be hired under employment contracts in line with labor legislation, and the authorized enterprise may make additional payments to employees included in air defense groups from its own funds. "At the same time, authorized state-sector enterprises and enterprises that manage critical infrastructure facilities owned by the state must make the relevant expenses provided they are included in the enterprise's financial plan or agreed with the entity managing the state-owned facility," the ministry explained.

It noted that private air defense groups operate within the general air defense system under the Air Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Air Force, and enterprises have the right to purchase air defense equipment in line with the nomenclature set by the Air Force's Air Command in a joint decision. Air defense equipment includes unmanned aerial systems; anti-aircraft missile weapons; anti-aircraft artillery; small arms; ammunition for these weapons; military and special equipment; and equipment and systems designed for detecting, observing, alerting, monitoring, tracking and engaging air targets, including radar stations and electronic warfare equipment.

"In addition, military units may temporarily hand over air defense equipment and ammunition for it to air defense groups.