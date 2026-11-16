Man wounded, confectionery factory warehouse and trucks damaged in Russian strike on Dnipro

A 40-year-old man was wounded, and a confectionery factory warehouse and several trucks were damaged, following another Russian strike on the city of Dnipro, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"A 40-year-old man sustained injuries in the latest enemy strike on Dnipro. He has been hospitalized in moderate condition," Hanzha wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the strike damaged a confectionery factory warehouse and several trucks. A fire broke out at the scene of the hit.

Earlier, it was reported that 13 people had been injured and one person killed as a result of Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region since the beginning of the day on Monday.