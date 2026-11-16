Change of heat supplier during martial law cannot justify higher tariffs, Supreme Court rules

A change of heat and hot water supplier during martial law cannot be grounds for applying to consumers a tariff higher than the one the previous supplier applied before February 24, 2022, the Supreme Court has stressed.

A statement on the Supreme Court website on Monday says this conclusion was reached by the Supreme Court's Grand Chamber, which resolved discrepancies in the practice of cassation courts.

The Court explains that the ban on raising tariffs for thermal energy and for thermal energy and hot water supply services, established by Article 1 of Law No. 2479-IX of July 29, 2022 "On Specifics of Regulating Relations in the Natural Gas Market and in the Heat Supply Sector During Martial Law and Subsequent Restoration of Their Functioning" (as worded at the time the disputed legal relations arose), protects consumers regardless of who set the tariffs and who provides the services.

"A change of supplier, like its lack of authority to set or change tariffs, cannot be grounds for increasing the financial burden on consumers during martial law and applying to them a tariff higher than the one the previous supplier applied before February 24, 2022," the statement says.

According to the Supreme Court, in the case under review a resident of Kremenchuk sued Poltavateploenergo to recalculate the cost of thermal energy and hot water supply services.

"After the equipment of Kremenchuk CHP plant was destroyed by missile strikes, the supplier of these services changed. From November 2022, the new supplier began charging the plaintiff at tariffs higher than those applied to him as of February 24, 2022," the Court says, describing the essence of the case.

The court of first instance, according to the statement, dismissed the claim. The appellate court overturned that decision and ordered the company to recalculate the charges for the 2022-2023 heating season, the 2023 inter-heating period and the 2023-2024 heating season, taking into account the tariffs that applied to the plaintiff as of February 24, 2022.

In its cassation appeal, the company argued that it applies uniform tariffs for consumers in the region set for it by the Poltava Regional Council, at the level of those that applied to the company itself as of February 24, 2022, and is not the legal successor of Kremenchuk CHP LLC.

According to the Court, a panel of judges of the Cassation Civil Court referred the case to the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court because opposing approaches had formed in the Supreme Court's practice.

The Cassation Commercial Court, in a ruling of September 26, 2024 in case No. 917/1389/23, concluded that Article 1 of Law No. 2479-IX does not apply to these legal relations because the supplier is not authorized to set or change tariffs. By contrast, the Cassation Civil Court, in a number of cases (in particular, in a ruling of January 28, 2026 in case No. 524/2748/24), noted that applying tariffs set by the Poltava Regional Council to consumers in the left-bank part of Kremenchuk violates their rights.

"The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court noted that Article 1 of the Law of Ukraine 'On Specifics of Regulating Relations in the Natural Gas Market and in the Heat Supply Sector During Martial Law and Subsequent Restoration of Their Functioning,' as worded at the time the disputed legal relations arose, prohibited raising the relevant tariffs for the duration of martial law and six months after the month of its termination or cancellation," the statement clarifies.

In addition, the Grand Chamber took into account that a consumer cannot independently choose a provider of centralized heat and water supply services.

"Therefore, he should not bear additional costs as a result of decisions by authorities or a change of supplier. The company's lack of authority to change tariffs does not release it from the need to observe the moratorium established by law, because it is the company that charges the consumer for the services," the statement says.

The Grand Chamber also noted that, by introducing the moratorium, the state, under Articles 2 and 3 of Law No. 2479-IX, assumed the obligation to compensate suppliers from the state budget for the difference in tariffs and for costs caused by hostilities.

Thus, the Grand Chamber upheld the conclusion of the Cassation Civil Court and departed from the conclusion of the Cassation Commercial Court set out in the September 26, 2024 ruling in case No. 917/1389/23. Agreeing with the appellate court's conclusions on the violation of the consumer's rights as a result of applying higher tariffs, the Grand Chamber dismissed the company's cassation appeal and left the appellate court's ruling unchanged.