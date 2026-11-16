Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Koretsky urges EU to quickly adopt strongest possible 22nd sanctions package

1 min read
Add as source
Koretsky urges EU to quickly adopt strongest possible 22nd sanctions package
Photo: t.me/Koretskyi_official

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas have discussed tightening sanctions against Russia.

"The peace process has resumed, but Russia is responding to peace efforts with strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure. Sanctions are a powerful lever that Europe can apply in the very near future and that can change Moscow's calculations this winter. We urge the swift adoption of the strongest possible 22nd sanctions package," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel following the meeting in Brussels.

According to him, he gave a detailed briefing on the emergency winter aid package for Ukraine to counter Russian terror during the winter.

#premier #eu
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT