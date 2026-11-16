Koretsky urges EU to quickly adopt strongest possible 22nd sanctions package

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas have discussed tightening sanctions against Russia.

"The peace process has resumed, but Russia is responding to peace efforts with strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure. Sanctions are a powerful lever that Europe can apply in the very near future and that can change Moscow's calculations this winter. We urge the swift adoption of the strongest possible 22nd sanctions package," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel following the meeting in Brussels.

According to him, he gave a detailed briefing on the emergency winter aid package for Ukraine to counter Russian terror during the winter.