NBU puts into circulation coins honoring Lviv, Ternopil and Chernivtsi regions

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on November 16 put into circulation three new commemorative circulation coins with a denomination of UAH 10 from the "We Are Strong. We Are Together" series, dedicated to Lviv, Ternopil and Chernivtsi regions, the regulator reported on Monday.

"Today, each of these regions, every community and every resident contributes to our shared resilience and struggle for independence. Our strength lies in this unity. And it is this unity that we commemorate in the coins of the 'We Are Strong. We Are Together' series," NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy said.

According to the central bank, two million coins of each new design will gradually be released into cash circulation. Part of the mintage has been packaged in specially designed rolls containing 25 coins each, with 15,000 rolls produced for each design.

The coins are made of a zinc-based alloy with a nickel coating. Their reverse features a stylized map of Ukraine showing administrative boundaries, with the territory of the respective region highlighted.

The new coins are legal tender and will be accepted at their face value of UAH 10. The NBU will distribute them to banks and cash-in-transit companies for further issuance to customers.

Coin rolls will be available for purchase through the NBU's online numismatic store and distributor banks.

As reported, the NBU launched the "We Are Strong. We Are Together" series in December 2025, with a total planned mintage of 54 million coins.

Coins dedicated to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions have already been put into circulation as part of the series.