Updated veteran travel discounts to take effect July 1, 2028 – Veterans Ministry

New rules governing preferential travel benefits for veterans will take effect on July 1, 2028, the Ministry for Veterans Affairs reported.

"The state is changing its approach to providing preferential travel benefits for male and female veterans. To this end, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted an important bill (No. 5651-2) aimed at bringing order to this area: making funding transparent and guaranteed from the state budget and, most importantly, eliminating grounds for misunderstandings with transport operators," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the updated law fully preserves all existing state guarantees.

In particular, combat veterans will retain free travel on urban, suburban and intra-regional transport, including buses, urban electric transport, suburban trains and water transport. For interregional travel, they will be entitled to one free round trip every two years or a 50% discount on one round trip annually.

Persons with war-related disabilities in all disability groups will retain free travel on urban, suburban and intra-regional transport. For interregional travel, persons with Group I and II disabilities will be entitled to one free round trip annually, while those with Group III disabilities will receive a 50% discount on one round trip every two years.

Persons accompanying individuals with Group I disabilities will be entitled to free travel on urban, suburban and intra-regional transport, a 50% discount on interregional travel once a year, and unlimited trips on intra-regional intercity transport from October 1 to May 15.

The ministry said the new rules will take effect on July 1, 2028. The transition period is necessary to fully prepare the technical and financial systems. Until then, the existing preferential travel rules will remain unchanged.

As reported, on November 10, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law (bill No. 5651-2) amending several legislative acts concerning travel fare benefits and certain other benefits. The legislation provides for a transition to a targeted cash-based system for delivering travel benefits and the introduction of a unified automated fare payment accounting system.