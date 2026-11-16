Defense Forces strike Ilsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar region – General Staff

Units of Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out a strike on the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar territory overnight into Monday, November 16, hitting primary oil processing units and a motor gasoline production complex, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

In particular, the strike hit atmospheric crude oil distillation units AT-4, AT-5 and AT-6, as well as the motor gasoline production complex. The extent of the damage is still being assessed.

"The Ilsky refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in southern Russia, capable of processing about 6.6 million tonnes of crude oil per year. Its products are used, among other things, to meet the needs of the Russian armed forces," the General Staff said on Telegram.

The General Staff noted that the refinery's geographical location in southern Russia is important for supplying Russian military formations on the frontline and in occupied Crimea, as fuel can be delivered from there via the shortest routes.

"Putting the primary processing units and gasoline complex out of operation means less fuel for military equipment fighting against Ukraine and fewer oil rubles flowing into the Kremlin's budget," the General Staff said.