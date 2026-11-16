EU sanctions 113 individuals, entities financing Russia's war

The Council of the European Union has adopted a decision imposing additional restrictive measures on 12 individuals and 101 entities in response to Russia's indiscriminate attacks against Ukraine, particularly against civilian infrastructure.

The measures target individuals and entities involved in sectors of the economy that generate substantial revenues for financing Russia's war of aggression and support the operations of its shadow fleet, the Council said in a statement.

In particular, nearly 50 Russian banks and financial institutions were included in the latest sanctions list. The Council explained that by gradually tightening and expanding sanctions against Russia's banking sector, the EU is restricting financial channels used to process state revenues and finance Russia's war effort.

In addition, measures have been introduced against Russia's e-commerce sector. The sanctions package includes the sole shareholder of Russian retail giant Wildberries and an individual who controls a majority stake in another major Russian e-commerce company, Ozon.

The Council also added further entities and businesspersons operating in Russia's oil, gas and energy sectors to the sanctions list. According to the Council, the sanctioned energy companies operate Russian oil refineries and the St. Petersburg oil terminal and are involved in energy exploration and production.

Other sanctions target Russia's shadow fleet. The list includes several companies from the United Arab Emirates, China, Seychelles and Oman that purchase Russian-origin crude oil products. Sanctions were also imposed on certain businesspersons who own or manage vessels subject to EU restrictive measures. These vessels illegally transport Russian oil while engaging in high-risk shipping activities.

The Council said the latest listings were adopted under the EU's restrictive measures framework targeting actions that undermine or threaten Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

Individuals and entities included in the sanctions list are subject to asset freezes. The direct or indirect provision of funds or economic resources to them or for their benefit is also prohibited. In addition, individuals included in the list are subject to a travel ban to the EU.