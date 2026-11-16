Koretsky, von der Leyen discuss Ukraine's financial stability, economic support, EU integration

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky discussed Ukraine's financial stability, economic support and European integration with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"I thanked the EU for EUR 1.7 billion to strengthen our defense under the Ukraine Support Loan. The funds have already been transferred to the Treasury account today and will be allocated to priority defense needs. Including this tranche, Ukraine has already received EUR 14.6 billion in defense financing under this mechanism," Koretskyi wrote on Telegram following the meeting.

He emphasized that the main priority now is predictable financing for 2027, with the European Union playing a decisive role.

"There is a clear understanding regarding the Ukraine Support Loan. We expect the first funds to arrive at the beginning of the year. At the same time, we are working with other partners outside the EU to fully cover our budgetary and defense needs," the prime minister wrote.

He added that energy and emergency assistance for this winter were discussed separately by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the European Commission president.

"As for EU membership, we expect the fourth and fifth negotiating clusters to open as early as December. A strong and economically resilient Ukraine means security for all of Europe," Koretsky wrote.