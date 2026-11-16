Kravchenko claims agencies seized files on SAPO chief’s associates, SAPO rejects it

Former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who left Ukraine amid the scandal surrounding Operation Carthage under the pretext of an official business trip, has published a video alleging that during investigative actions at the Prosecutor General's Office on September 4, anti-corruption agencies seized materials concerning possible unlawful activities by individuals close to the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO). SAPO denies the allegations and regards such publications as an attempt to influence the investigation into a criminal group uncovered as part of Operation Carthage-2.

On Monday, Kravchenko posted a video on Telegram claiming that the real purpose of the investigative actions carried out by anti-corruption agencies at the Prosecutor General's Office was to seize case materials concerning people close to SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko. The video also includes what is presented as a recording of intercepted conversations involving the SAPO chief's wife.

"The high-profile media series called Carthage have become and will continue to be a way of diverting attention from corruption crimes committed by the leadership of NABU and SAPO and their closest associates. At the same time, they serve as an instrument of revenge for materials that someone very much did not want to see made public," Kravchenko said, commenting on the video he published.

Kravchenko claimed that in the published footage, one could "clearly hear conversations documented by investigators in which the wife of the SAPO chief and her closest friend are panicking over the possibility that their unlawful activities might be exposed."

According to the former prosecutor general, the documents from this criminal proceeding "were stolen from the Prosecutor General's Office during searches conducted by NABU and SAPO."

He also announced a series of further publications detailing what he described as specific episodes and circumstances.

"NABU and SAPO did not seize materials from any criminal proceedings during the search conducted as part of Operation Carthage," SAPO told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Everything we see in the information space today and in the coming days will be regarded as an attempt to influence the NABU and SAPO investigation into the activities of the criminal group uncovered as part of Operation Carthage-2, which, according to investigators, involved senior officials of the Prosecutor General's Office, the SBU and the National Police," the anti-corruption prosecutor's office emphasized.

SAPO noted that the anti-corruption agencies are continuing their investigation into the case.

As reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and SAPO uncovered five members of a criminal organization headed by an official of the Prosecutor General's Office as part of Operation Carthage. According to investigators, the group systematically received illegal payments for protecting a network of fraudulent call centers and laundered more than UAH 42 million through purchases of real estate, including apartments in the Carpathians, jewelry and deposits into relatives' bank accounts.

Amid the scandal over his possible involvement in the Carthage case, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko submitted his resignation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended him from office, and on September 15, the Verkhovna Rada approved his dismissal. Materials obtained through covert investigative operations identify a key suspect in the case, Deputy Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office Serhiy Kropyva, as a trusted associate of Kravchenko. According to investigators, Kropyva coordinated household matters and renovation work at Kravchenko's residence.

Kravchenko has not been notified of suspicion in any criminal case to date.

Meanwhile, on September 14, after submitting his resignation, Kravchenko signed a notice of suspicion against Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Semen Kryvonos. In response, NABU and SAPO said they regarded these actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on independent anti-corruption institutions. On the evening of September 14, the Prosecutor General's Office stated that no such notice of suspicion existed.

Kravchenko subsequently confirmed that he had left Ukraine, saying he was on a business trip. According to unconfirmed reports, Kravchenko and his wife may be in Vienna, Austria, holding talks with local law firms about obtaining asylum.

Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky told journalists that an internal investigation had established that Kravchenko committed a disciplinary offense while serving as prosecutor general by arranging an unjustified trip abroad. Kovalskyi also emphasized that the question of whether Kravchenko should face criminal charges would be decided by Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies.

In November 2026, anti-corruption agencies released information about a new stage of Operation Carthage, involving the exposure of a criminal organization whose members had established a system of regular illegal payments to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses to operate without interference. The criminal organization involved at least 12 people. Suspects in the case include SBU General Serhiy Duka and National Police officials.