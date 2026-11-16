Russian strike on Chernihiv enterprises kills 2 – city council

Two people were killed and four others injured in Russian strikes on Chernihiv, the press service of Chernihiv City Council reported on Monday.

"The enemy struck two private enterprises in Chernihiv. So far, two people are known to have been killed and one injured," the city council said on Telegram.

The city council later reported that the number of injured had risen to four.

As reported, Russian forces also attacked two private enterprises in Chernihiv on November 11, but no casualties were reported at the time. On November 15, two men were killed and another injured in Russian strikes on a critical infrastructure facility in the town of Mena, Koriukivka district, Chernihiv region.