Zelenskyy expects final 2 EU accession clusters to open after 20-plus reforms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the European Commission and the European Council for approving financial support under the Ukraine Facility and emphasized the importance of opening the final two negotiating clusters on Ukraine's accession to the EU following the fulfillment of more than 20 reform commitments.

"It is important that this decision was made after Ukraine fulfilled more than 20 reform commitments, confirming that Ukraine delivers on what we agree with the European Union. The key is for this progress to also be reflected in the opening of the final two negotiating clusters on Ukraine's accession to the European Union," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Monday.

He thanked the European Commission and the European Council for approving the largest single payment to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility, worth nearly EUR 8 billion.

Zelenskyy also thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for her personal efforts to accelerate preparations for the payment, given Ukraine's growing budgetary needs ahead of winter and intensified Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

As reported, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision allowing Ukraine to receive nearly EUR 8 billion under the Ukraine Facility program in the near future, marking the largest single tranche since the mechanism was launched, according to a statement published on the official website of the Council of the EU and the European Council on Monday.

Of this amount, approximately EUR 5 billion will come from resources provided under the Ukraine Support Loan in 2026.