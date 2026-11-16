China confirms Xi meeting with Trump, Putin, agenda undecided

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning confirmed that General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping will meet with U.S President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on Thursday. It will be the first-ever meeting of the three leaders, although they have held numerous bilateral meetings.

"On November 19, President Xi Jinping will hold the China-Russia-U.S. Summit with President Vladimir Putin and President Donald J. Trump in Shenzhen," Mao Ning wrote on X on Monday.

However, she did not specify what exactly would be discussed at the leaders' meeting.

U.S television network CNBC reported on Monday that disagreements over the agenda remain among the parties. The White House has indicated that the United States intends to prioritize talks on nuclear nonproliferation and the war in the Middle East, while downplaying the prospect of discussions on Ukraine, which Russia is insisting on.

"He [Trump] will discuss reducing nuclear weapons around the world, the proliferation of which President Trump believes is very dangerous," White House spokesperson Olivia Wells told reporters during a briefing.

According to Wells, the U.S president will raise the issue of the war against Iran during the meeting but is not expected to mention the Russian-Ukrainian war.

CNBC, for its part, reported that China is reportedly not interested in nuclear disarmament talks until it achieves parity with the United States.

However, the agenda is expected to include the U.S-China trade truce, which expires in January. Analysts largely expect it to be extended despite signs of growing tensions in bilateral relations. Discussions may also address rebalancing U.S-China trade relations amid the United States' persistently large trade deficit.

Trump has already departed Washington for a four-day trip to Asia, which will also include a stop in the Philippines.