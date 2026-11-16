Russian strikes on Odesa region civilian infrastructure injure 2

Two people were injured in a series of Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities in Odesa region, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper said on Monday.

"The enemy launched a series of strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities in the region. So far, two people are known to have been injured. Agricultural logistics and packaging industry enterprises were targeted," Kiper wrote.

According to him, emergency services are working at the affected sites, and the consequences of the attack are being assessed.