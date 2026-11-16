URCS evacuates 28 people from Kharkiv region frontline communities in October

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) evacuated 28 people from frontline communities in Kharkiv region in October.

"During October, volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team in Kharkiv region helped evacuate 28 people from settlements in the region that are suffering from constant Russian shelling," the URCS said on Facebook.

Evacuations were carried out from the Shevchenkove, Velykyi Burluk and Vovchansk territorial communities in Kupiansk district, the Derhachi community in Kharkiv district, and Bohodukhiv and Zolochiv communities in Bohodukhiv district.

A separate area of work involves assisting people with limited mobility who require specialized transport and assistance. Last month, volunteers in Kharkiv region, together with other Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response teams, helped transport eight people across Ukraine.

The URCS said its volunteers work in difficult and dangerous conditions. Evacuation routes often pass near the frontline, where the threat of shelling and drone attacks remains. Despite the constant danger, URCS teams continue to help people leave frontline areas and reach safer locations.