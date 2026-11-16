Russian shelling of Donetsk region kills 4, injures 3 in past day

Four people were killed and three others injured in Russian shelling of settlements in Donetsk region over the past day, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin said.

"In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 15 times over the past day," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to Filashkin, four private houses were destroyed and five others damaged in Bilozerske, Pokrovsk district.

In Sloviansk, Kramatorsk district, one person was injured, a private house was destroyed, and another private house, apartment buildings and two vehicles were damaged. In Kramatorsk, an administrative building of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) and a fire engine were damaged overnight. In Malotaranivka, one person was injured and a private house was damaged.

In the Andriivka community, nine residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged. In Mykhailivka, Oleksandrivka community, an administrative building and a bus stop shelter were destroyed, while seven residential buildings and two infrastructure facilities were damaged. In Lvivka, one person was killed, two others were injured, and seven residential buildings were destroyed.

In Druzhkivka, three people were killed in the shelling, and a private house was damaged.