URCS assists victims of Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhia

Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) helped people affected by Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhia on Saturday evening.

"Late in the evening on November 14, a Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team in Zaporizhia region worked alongside other emergency services at the sites of the latest strikes on the city," the URCS said on Facebook on Sunday.

Volunteers searched damaged buildings and surrounding areas for casualties and provided first aid and psychological support to those injured.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), six people, including a two-year-old boy, were injured in the Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia. Rescuers freed a man trapped in an apartment. Two private houses, garages and windows in apartment buildings were damaged, while several vehicles were destroyed.